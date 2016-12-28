According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of WWE Raw, which was the final episode of the year and featured a main event title match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, averaged 2.855 million viewers. This week’s number is down from last week’s 2.955 million viewership average.

The following is the hourly breakdown for this week’s show:

-The first hour averaged 2.974 million viewers

-The second hour averaged 2.878 million viewers

-The final hour averaged 2.715 million viewers

This week’s WWE Raw ranked #5 on cable for the night in viewership, behind the the NFL’s Monday Night Football, SportsCenter, ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown and College Football on ESPN. RAW was #5 for the night in the 18-49 demographic, behind the NFL, SportsCenter, Monday Night Countdown and Love & Hip-Hop.https://bumpers.fm/e/b1i2glmgq94g02tg2390

