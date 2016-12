According to ShowBuzzDaily.com, this week’s edition of WWE Raw, which was the final episode of the year and featured a main event title match between Roman Reigns and Kevin Owens, averaged¬†2.855 million viewers. This week’s number is down from last week’s 2.955 million viewership average.

The following is the hourly breakdown for this week’s show:

-The first hour averaged 2.974 million viewers

-The second hour averaged 2.878 million viewers

-The final hour averaged 2.715 million viewers

This week’s WWE Raw ranked #5 on cable for the night in viewership, behind the the NFL’s Monday Night Football, SportsCenter, ESPN’s Monday Night Countdown and College Football on ESPN. RAW was #5 for the night in the 18-49 demographic, behind the NFL, SportsCenter, Monday Night Countdown and Love & Hip-Hop.https://bumpers.fm/e/b1i2glmgq94g02tg2390