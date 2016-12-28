WWE Artist Paints Dusty Rhodes & Blackjack Mulligan (Photo), This Week’s WWE Smackdown Social Media Rating and Top 10 Video

This Week’s WWE Smackdown Social Media Rating and Top 10 Video

According to Nielsen’s social media TV ratings, this week’s edition of WWE Smackdown, the final show of the year, ranked #2 among series & specials for the night, behind The 39th Annual Kennedy Center Honors on CBS. Smackdown had 95,000 interactions on Twitter with 19,000 unique authors, up from last week’s 72,000 interactions and 15,000 authors.

Smackdown also had 155,000 Facebook interactions with 105,000 unique authors last night, up from last week’s 100,000 interactions and 65,000 authors.

In related news, below is this week’s WWE Smackdown top 10 video:

WWE Artist Paints Dusty Rhodes & Blackjack Mulligan

As seen below, WWE artist Rob Schamberger has created a new painting for the families of Blackjack Mulligan and Dusty Rhodes:

My painting of Dusty Rhodes and Blackjack Mulligan, made for their families. pic.twitter.com/hbwZh57Mwx — Rob Schamberger (@robschamberger) December 28, 2016

https://bumpers.fm/e/b1i2glmgq94g02tg2390

