Dana White Confirms Mike Goldberg Is Leaving UFC, Vader Comments On Sting Feud, Twitter Battle w/ Ric Flair (Videos)







Mike Goldberg

Dana White confirmed longtime UFC commentator Mike Goldberg will call his final event for the MMA promotion this Friday at UFC 207.

White confirmed Goldberg’s departure during a media scrum (seen above) earlier today, and said he has a plan for the future, but did not confirm a replacement. Goldberg has been with the promotion since 1997 and is widely considered the ‘voice’ of UFC. In addition to MMA commentary, Goldberg has called some NFL and NHL games, and was reportedly in talks with WWE in 2005 about joining the RAW commentary team but ultimately re-signed with UFC.

Vader

The following video from Hannibal TV feature clips from a recent shoot interview with wrestling legend Vader.

The two videos feature Vader talking about his matches and recent Twitter feud with Ric Flair, and his run with Sting including the infamous ‘White Castle of Fear’ match: