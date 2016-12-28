The Young Bucks Talk About The Decision To Re-Sign With ROH, Plans For Wrestle Kingdom 11, Kenny Omega’s Success In Japan

The Young Bucks were recently interviewed by Justin Barrasso for Sports Illustrated Extra Mustard‘s Week In Wrestling; you can read a few highlights below: The Young Bucks talk about the decision to return to Ring of Honor: Nick: “The schedule was perfect for us and the family and we still have rights to sell the Young Buck brand, as well as a lot of freedom. We also have a lot of input in what we do, and that is priceless. We love ROH and NJPW and they also gave us a very healthy raise. We’re as happy as can be. If fans are disappointed that we didn’t sign with WWE, I understand why—but family comes first and I hope they can understand that. But to WWE fans, well, never say never.” Matt: “It was such an easy choice. The money. The schedule. The freedom of creativity. The ability to continue our run in Japan. Everything. It’s tough to find happiness in wrestling and we’re truly happy. My family will always come first, and this was the best decision for them.” The Bucks talk about Kenny Omega’s success in Japan, if they’ll be involved with his Wrestle Kingdom 11 match: Nick: “We sure hope to be, but that’s totally up to Kenny. If he wins, it will help NJPW penetrate the USA market like they want. So it’s not only good for him, but it’s also good for the company if he wins. Kenny main-eventing is a huge step in the right direction. But I’ll say this, Kenny Omega will go down as the greatest foreign wrestler ever in Japan.” Matt: “Winning the G-1 Climax and being in the main event at Wrestle Kingdom has already solidified Kenny as the greatest foreigner to ever wrestle in Japan. Winning the match will make him a legend.” The Bucks talk about what they have in store for their own match at Wrestle Kingdom 11: Matt: “We’re the best, most exciting, most entertaining tag team—maybe ever. We do crazy stunts and tear the house down in front of 400 people in a bar in Reseda, California. What are we going to do in front of 40,000 to 50,000 people in Tokyo at the Dome? Tokyo Dome is big, so everything will be bigger. The moves, the body language, even the outfits.” Nick: “We have brand new gear for the night to celebrate our recent success and we have something we’re debuting for that night that we’re both excited about. Our match will most likely open the show, so that puts some pressure on us to start the night with a hot match and set the tone for the rest of the show.”