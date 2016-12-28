Rumored Name For Mike Goldberg’s UFC Replacement, Official Synopsis & Artwork For Upcoming DDP DVD

UFC

Following the news that Mike Goldberg will be leaving UFC after he calls this weekend’s UFC 207 pay-per-view, Jeremy Botter is reporting former ESPN / current CBS Sports host Jim Rome’s name has come up as a potential replacement.

Botter noted talks for Rome to join UFC are ongoing, but it’s not a done deal yet; Dana White confirmed Goldberg’s departure during a media scrum earlier today.

WrestlingDVDNetwork.com posted new details about the upcoming WWE produced DDP DVD called “Diamond Dallas Page: Positively Living”, including the synopsis and artwork:

At age 35, DDP attempted to become a wrestler, something everyone told him was impossible. After years of hard work, DDP ended his career a three-time WCW World Heavyweight Champion. Since exiting the ring, DDP is now known the world over for his DDP Yoga, a life-changing exercise tool. DDP has mentored both Scott Hall and Jake Roberts to sobriety. A relentless worker with a passion for life, this is the true story of Diamond Dallas Page.

“Diamond Dallas Page: Positively Living” is scheduled for a March release on Blu-Ray and DVD.