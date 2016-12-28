Rumored Name For Mike Goldberg’s UFC Replacement, Official Synopsis & Artwork For Upcoming DDP DVD

|
UFC
Following the news that Mike Goldberg will be leaving UFC after he calls this weekend’s UFC 207 pay-per-view, Jeremy Botter is reporting former ESPN / current CBS Sports host Jim Rome’s name has come up as a potential replacement.
Botter noted talks for Rome to join UFC are ongoing, but it’s not a done deal yet; Dana White confirmed Goldberg’s departure during a media scrum earlier today.
DDP
WrestlingDVDNetwork.com posted new details about the upcoming WWE produced DDP DVD called “Diamond Dallas Page: Positively Living”, including the synopsis and artwork:
“Diamond Dallas Page: Positively Living” is scheduled for a March release on Blu-Ray and DVD.