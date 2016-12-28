Heath Slater Injury Update, Asuka vs Nia Jax, More Highlights From This Week’s NXT (Videos)

Heath Slater

After it was originally believed he was injured in last night’s Four Corners Elimination Tag Team Championship match on Smackdown, Heath Slater posted the following update:

Everything is good!!!! Just hurts like hell!!! — Heath Slater (@HeathSlaterOMRB) December 28, 2016

Related: American Alpha Celebrates Tag Title Win With Their Families, Triple H Congratulates the Team



NXT

The following videos feature highlights from this week’s episode of NXT, which featured matches from NXT’s recent live event tour in Japan: