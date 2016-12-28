Heath Slater Injury Update, Asuka vs Nia Jax, More Highlights From This Week’s NXT (Videos)

Bill Pritchard
Heath Slater

Photo Credit: Getty Images

Heath Slater

After it was originally believed he was injured in last night’s Four Corners Elimination Tag Team Championship match on Smackdown, Heath Slater posted the following update:

Related: American Alpha Celebrates Tag Title Win With Their Families, Triple H Congratulates the Team

NXT

The following videos feature highlights from this week’s episode of NXT, which featured matches from NXT’s recent live event tour in Japan:
akira tozawaaliyahAsukabillie kaydiyheath slaterjohnny garganoliv morganNia Jaxnxtpeyton royceTajiriTommaso CiampaWWEwwe smackdown live
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"