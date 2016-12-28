Next Week’s NXT To Feature Matches From Recent Australian Tour, ESPN Looks Back At WWE Off The Top Rope’s Best Moments (Video)

NXT Next week’s episode of NXT, which is the first show of 2017, will feature matches filmed during the recent live event in Melbourne, Australia that took place on December 8th. The matches from the event that are confirmed to air on next week’s show include: NXT Championship (Steel Cage Match)

Shinsuke Nakamura (c) versus Samoa Joe NXT Tag Team Championship

#DIY (Johnny Gargano & Tommaso Ciampa) (c) versus TM-61 Bobby Roode & Elias Samson versus Tye Dillinger & Buddy Murphy Ember Moon versus Billie Kay versus Liv Morgan