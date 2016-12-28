Next Week’s NXT To Feature Matches From Recent Australian Tour, ESPN Looks Back At WWE Off The Top Rope’s Best Moments (Video)

|
NXT
Next week’s episode of NXT, which is the first show of 2017, will feature matches filmed during the recent live event in Melbourne, Australia that took place on December 8th. The matches from the event that are confirmed to air on next week’s show include:
NXT Championship (Steel Cage Match)
NXT Tag Team Championship
Bobby Roode & Elias Samson versus Tye Dillinger & Buddy Murphy
Ember Moon versus Billie Kay versus Liv Morgan
WWE Off The Top Rope
The following video from ESPN features Jonathan Coachman taking a look back at the best moments from the WWE Off The Top Rope segment that debuted on SportsCenter this year: