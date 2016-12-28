WWE Brooklyn Live Event Results (12/28): Reigns vs Owens, Rollins vs Jericho Street Fight, John Cena Merchandise Being Sold and More

WWE Brooklyn Live Event Results

12/28/16

Brooklyn, NY

Results courtesy of PWInsider.com

The Barclays Center was about 80% full.

*RAW Tag Team Champions Cesaro and Sheamus defeated The New Day and Anderson & Gallows.

*Golden Truth & Axelmania & Darren Young & Sin Cara defeated Jinder Mahal & Bo Dallas & Titus O’Neil & The Shining Stars. After the match Bo Dallas complaint on the mic. The Big Show came out and chokeslammed him.

*Big Cass defeated Rusev.

*Seth Rollins defeated Chris Jericho in a Street Fight.

They announced a 3/20 return to Brooklyn for Raw.

*Liv Morgan & Sasha Banks & Bayley defeated RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair & Dana Brooke & Nia Jax and with Emmalina as the special referee after Sasha pinned Brooke with the Bank Statement.

*Braun Strowman pinned Sami Zayn.

*WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns pinned WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens.

They were selling shirts for John Cena at the concession stands even though he wasn’t on the show…and isn’t part of the brand.