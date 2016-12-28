Another Sign That WWE’s Relationship With Hulk Hogan is on the Mend

hulk hogan

According to several fans in attendance for the WWE St. Louis live event this past Tuesday night, Curtis Axel brought back his “Axelmania” gimmick which was popular with fans a couple years ago.

Axel’s gimmick was dropped when WWE began to distance itself from Hulk Hogan following the controversy surrounding Hogan’s racist remarks.

At the St. Louis live event, Axel teamed with GoldenTruth, Sin Cara and Darren Young to defeat the team of The Shining Stars, Bo Dallas, Titus O’Neil and Jinder Mahal. Below is a photo of Axel resurrecting the “Axelmania” gimmick as well as comments from fans:
