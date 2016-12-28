James Ellsworth and Daniel Bryan on WWE Ride Along, WWE Returning to NYC For Raw, Remember the Rumble

WWE Returning to NYC For Raw

WWE will return to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NYC for Raw on March 20th, 2017.

James Ellsworth and Daniel Bryan on WWE Ride Along

A new episode of “WWE Ride Along” will air on WWE Network beginning on Monday, January 2nd immediately after Raw. The show will feature James Ellsworth, Daniel Bryan, Rhyno and Heath Slater, and below is the official show synopsis:

“Rhyno and Heath Slater form a unique bond, while James Ellsworth looks to avoid Daniel Bryan’s cold, all in the Lone Star State of Texas.”

Remember the Rumble

WWE has released a new “Remember the Rumble” Royal Rumble hype video: