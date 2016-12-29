Titus O’Neil Talks About Wanting To Make A Difference, WWE Returning To Barclays Center Before WM33

Titus O’Neil Talks About Wanting To Make A Difference CampusInsiders.com recently chatted with WWE Superstars Titus O’Neil and Big E about their former schools Iowa and Florida competing against each other this Monday in the Outback Bowl. During the interview Titus also opens up about why he is so passionate about making a difference in the world: I grew up in a single-parent, fatherless home. I always keep in mind all of the instances that I saw growing up, like the poverty and the homelessness, and seeing kids with cancer and my grandmother passing away from cancer when I became older. I just realized that my understanding of my purpose here on Earth grew. I’ve had a lot of people help me along the way, and I feel it’s my duty regardless if I’m a WWE superstar. Because it’s very important that we understand that we’re only one situation away from having our lives turned upside down. So that’s my motivating factor every day when I wake up: to repay those people that took a chance on me when they didn’t really have a reason to do so. WWE Brooklyn Live Event Results (12/28): Reigns vs Owens, Rollins vs Jericho Street Fight, John Cena Merchandise Being Sold and More WWE Returning To Barclays Center Before WM33 WWE has announced that they will be returning to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on March 20th just a few weeks before WrestleMania 33.