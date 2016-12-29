Titus O’Neil Talks About Wanting To Make A Difference, WWE Returning To Barclays Center Before WM33

|
Titus O’Neil Talks About Wanting To Make A Difference
CampusInsiders.com recently chatted with WWE Superstars Titus O’Neil and Big E about their former schools Iowa and Florida competing against each other this Monday in the Outback Bowl. During the interview Titus also opens up about why he is so passionate about making a difference in the world:
WWE Brooklyn Live Event Results (12/28): Reigns vs Owens, Rollins vs Jericho Street Fight, John Cena Merchandise Being Sold and More
WWE Returning To Barclays Center Before WM33
WWE has announced that they will be returning to the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY on March 20th just a few weeks before WrestleMania 33.