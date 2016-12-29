WWE Nashville Live Event Results

12/28/16

Nashville, TN

Results courtesy of PWInsider.com

American Alpha beat The Ascension, The Usos, Breezango and The Vaudevillians to retain the Tag Team Titles

Alexa Bliss beat Becky Lynch to retain the Women’s Title

James Ellsworth beat Curt Hawkins

Dolph Ziggler beat The Miz in a steel cage match. The Intercontinental Title was not on the line

The Wyatt Family beat Jack Swagger, Mojo Rawley and Apollo Crews

Nikki Bella beat Natalya

AJ Styles beat John Cena and Dean Ambrose to retain the WWE Title