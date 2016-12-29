|
WWE Nashville Live Event Results
American Alpha beat The Ascension, The Usos, Breezango and The Vaudevillians to retain the Tag Team Titles
Alexa Bliss beat Becky Lynch to retain the Women’s Title
James Ellsworth beat Curt Hawkins
Dolph Ziggler beat The Miz in a steel cage match. The Intercontinental Title was not on the line
The Wyatt Family beat Jack Swagger, Mojo Rawley and Apollo Crews
Nikki Bella beat Natalya
AJ Styles beat John Cena and Dean Ambrose to retain the WWE Title
