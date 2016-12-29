Hundreds Of WrestleMania 33 Tickets Still Available

WWE has posted the above video to their official Twitter account encouraging fans to get their tickets to WrestleMania 33. As of this morning there are still several hundred tickets available to the biggest show of the year on Ticketmaster.

Tully Blanchard On Bill Apter’s Podcast Tomorrow

Legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter has announced via his official Twitter handle that his guest tomorrow on his podcast, Is Wrestling Fixed?, will be one of the original Four Horsemen Tully Blanchard:

Tully Blanchard coming to my podcast this week. Any questions for him must go to #askapter to be considered! — Bill Apter (@apter1wrestling) December 28, 2016

Apter was also a surprise guest on Eric Bischoff’s podcast, Bischoff on Wrestling, yesterday. During his appearance Apter recalls the time Eric Bischoff called him, “a parasite,” and how it led to a fired up Randy Savage angrily and aggressively confronting him. It’s an insane story and you can listen to it in the embedded audio player below: