Hundreds Of WrestleMania 33 Tickets Still Available
WWE has posted the above video to their official Twitter account encouraging fans to get their tickets to WrestleMania 33. As of this morning there are still several hundred tickets available to the biggest show of the year on Ticketmaster.
Tully Blanchard On Bill Apter’s Podcast Tomorrow
Legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter has announced via his official Twitter handle that his guest tomorrow on his podcast, Is Wrestling Fixed?, will be one of the original Four Horsemen Tully Blanchard:
Apter was also a surprise guest on Eric Bischoff’s podcast, Bischoff on Wrestling, yesterday. During his appearance Apter recalls the time Eric Bischoff called him, “a parasite,” and how it led to a fired up Randy Savage angrily and aggressively confronting him. It’s an insane story and you can listen to it in the embedded audio player below: