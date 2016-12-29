Smackdown Live Averages More Viewers This Week Than RAW

ShowBuzzDaily.com is reporting that this week’s episode of SmackDown Live drew 2.885 million viewers. This is up from last week’s 2.637 million viewers. The episode featured John Cena’s WWE return as well as WWE Champion AJ Styles vs. Baron Corbin vs. Dolph Ziggler in the main event for the WWE Championship.

Monday Night RAW this week averaged 2.855 million viewers. That is down from last week’s 2.955 million viewers. Meaning that this week Smackdown Live was able to beat Monday Night RAW in the “ratings war.”

SmackDown was #3 for the night on cable in viewership. Behind college football on ESPN and Curse of Oak Island. SmackDown was #3 in the 18-49 demographic. Behind college football and Curse of Oak Island.