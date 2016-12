As we noted last night, a fan named Abby setup a GoFundMe campaign to assist WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley with his needed hip surgery, however Foley has asked that fans not donate any money to any fundraising sites. Foley posted the following on Twitter: Thanks to everyone for their concern, but PLEASE don’t set up any fund-raising sites for my hip. Donate to groups who truly need the help. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 28, 2016 I know Abby, the lady who set up a fund for my hip replacement means well. But please don’t donate any money to any funds for my me. Thanks. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 29, 2016 As of last night, the campaign had raised around $600 but it appears all donations have been refunded and the campaign has been paused.