Update on TNA Ownership Announcement, Anthem & Jeff Jarrett Talks, WWE Looks at Tommy End (Video), Pic of Styles & Luke Bryan

Update on TNA Ownership, Anthem & Jeff Jarrett Talks

According to PWInsider.com, Anthem Sports & Entertainment will likely officially become the new TNA owners on January 1st and an announcement will be issued then.

An official backstage meeting with talents and employees is expected to take place at the next set of TNA TV tapings, and Anthem officials are working on locking in talents who have deals expiring in early 2017, including Drew Galloway and The Hardys.

With regards to Jeff Jarrett, Anthem is reportedly still in discussions with Jarrett, however there remains no sign of a deal being reached for Jarrett to return to TNA.

Photo of AJ Styles & Luke Bryan

Below is a photo of singer Luke Bryan backstage with WWE Champion AJ Styles at last night’s Smackdown event in Nashville:

WWE Looks at Tommy End

WWE has released the following video looking at recent signee Tommy End: