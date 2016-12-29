For what it’s worth, Kurt Angle has been telling independent promoters he is returning to WWE in April, perhaps in time for WrestleMania 33 on April 2nd.

As of now, Angle is scheduled to wrestle Alberto Del Rio for the first time ever on February 12th in the UK for WCPW. Angle will then will face Cody Rhodes in their third match, but Angle has told promoters he’s not accepting indy dates past those two scheduled matches.

The Wrestling Observer Newsletter adds there are all sorts of rumors going around in regards to Angle and his WWE return status. It should be noted that the above wouldn’t be the first time Angle has told promoters he’s returning to WWE, and with the way the rumor mill heats up for WrestleMania season, this should be taken as a rumor for now.