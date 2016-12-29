Share your thoughts on tonight’s show in the Disqus section below! You can also participate on social media by using the #WrestleZone hashtag to voice your thoughts on tonight’s show. We want you to share our exclusive coverage page by clicking these social media buttons! Tweet Lucha Underground Results

December 28th, 2016

Report By Joshua Lopez for WrestleZone.com Vampiro & Prince Puma Segment: The show starts off in Vampiro’s section of the temple. Vampiro tells Puma to rise up. Puma’s journey to darkness begins, tonight. Puma says that he’s ready. Vampiro grabs Puma by his throat and tells him to pledge. Puma does a backflip. Puma says I do, then proceeds to call Vampiro his master. First Match: Jeremiah Crane vs. Mil Muertes w/Catrina Catrina gives Crane a death stare. Crane with a running bicycle kick to Muertes immediately after the bell rings. Crane lands another bicycle kick. Muertes drops Crane with a running shoulder block. Muertes with a series of corner clotheslines to Crane. Muertes sends Crane sternum first into the turnbuckles. Muertes lands a clubbing blow to the back of Crane. Muertes irish whips Crane to the other side of the ring. Crane side steps Muertes into the turnbuckles. Muertes connects with a scoop powerslam. Muertes drags Crane to the ropes. Catrina does some type of ritual, but doesn’t attack Crane. Muertes sets up for the Flatliner. Prince Puma storms into the ring and hits Muertes in the back with a kendo stick behind the referee’s back. Crane connects with another bicycle kick to pickup the victory. After the match, Puma comes back into the ring and destroys Muertes with the kendo stick. Puma teases a dive, but Catrina drags Muertes to the back. Winner: Jeremiah Crane