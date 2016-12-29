The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting that WWE officials have locked in the following three matches for WrestleMania 33: Triple H vs Seth Rollins

The Big Show vs Shaq

Bill Goldberg vs Brock Lesnar A match between John Cena and Undertaker has also been heavily rumored, and even teased on Smackdown Live this week, but apparently Vince McMahon has yet to officially sign off on the bout. US Champion Roman Reigns is also being considered for a marquee bout with Undertaker with Vince McMahon feeling that Roman is the future and a match between Cena and Taker does not build to the future. They also acknowledge that this could be Undertaker’s final WrestleMania and that is also playing in to the decision. If John Cena is able to win the WWE Championship from AJ Styles or Roman Reigns is able to win the WWE Universal Championship at the Royal Rumble it would seem that Undertaker would be in line for a title shot. Undertaker has not yet been announced for the Royal Rumble match but considering the possible scenarios available the Observer is saying that he is a favorite to win the match. Braun Strowman is also said to be a heavy favorite to win the Royal Rumble this year. Indicating that if Reigns is able to win the WWE Universal Championship and Braun the Rumble the two could be set for a collision at WrestleMania 33. The storyline between Chris Jericho and Kevin Owens has been brewing for several months as well and a match between the two at WrestleMania 33 is also being considered but has not been confirmed. Some kind of multi-woman match for the RAW Women’s Championship is also being considered.