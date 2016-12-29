The Best WWE Superstar Tweets Of 2016 (Video), New Japan Bringing G-1 Climax Matches To California?

We drank it in, @IAmJericho…. Here’s to a fresh start in 2017 and hopefully being unblocked. pic.twitter.com/pA49OrZzcR — WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2016

The Best WWE Superstar Tweets Of 2016

WWE has posted the above video to their official Twitter account featuring Cathy Kelley breaking down the top WWE Superstar tweets of 2016.

New Japan Bringing G-1 Climax Matches To California?

PWInsider.com is reporting that the current plan is for Njpw to run the first two nights of the 2017 G-1 Climax tournament in July at the Long Beach Convention Center in Long Beach, CA.

New Japan star Rocky Romero and George Carroll, a New England based independent wrestling personality who did some website work for Ring of Honor, were recently in Long Beach doing ground work for the dates.

NJPW is expected to announce major dates for the year during the 1/4/17 Dome show.