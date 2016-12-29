AJ Styles Promoted As WWE Champ For Post-Rumble Live Event (Video), The 50 Best WWE Photos Of 2016

Post-Rumble WWE Live Event Promoting Styles As Champ

Take this with a grain of salt as card is always “subject to change” but the Alerus Center in Grand Forks, ND posted the above video today to their official Facebook page just a few hours ago.

The video advertises the February 4th WWE Live event in the arena and promotes AJ Styles vs Dean Ambrose for the WWE Championship. If this is a premonition of what to expect past the Royal Rumble that would mean that AJ Styles will retain against John Cena at the Royal Rumble next month.

