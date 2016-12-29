John Cena Comments On SD Live’s Ratings Win Over RAW, Lingerie Fighting Championships Sign TV Deal

LAS VEGAS, Dec. 29, 2016 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Lingerie Fighting Championships, Inc. (“LFC”) (OTCBB:BOTY) announced today that it has signed an agreement with GloboSat to broadcast LFC events in Brazil.

“We are very excited to partner with GloboSat and have LFC events air in Brazil,” said Shaun Donnelly, LFC’s Chief Executive Officer. “We have a growing fan base internationally and are making a concentrated effort to reach fans who have been previously unable to watch our pay-per-view and video on demand broadcasts.”

GloboSat joins more than 2000 cable / satellite systems and networks currently airing LFC content worldwide. LFC recently returned from its first show in Europe and is in talks with venues in Asia and South America. LFC’s events have been seen by nearly 7,000,000 fans since its inception in 2013.

“Brazil is known for its tremendous MMA fans, great fighters and beautiful women,” Donnelly notes. “So it seems like a great fit for LFC!”

LFC’s next pay-per-view will be LFC22: Costume Brawl on January 13 at 10pm ET / 7pm PT. Its next live event will be LFC23 in Miami on March 17, 2017.

