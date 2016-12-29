WWE.com Advertising Upcoming Batista Appearance, Cody Rhodes Sets NJPW Shirt Sale Record, Bill Apter Announces 2016 Retrospective

WWE.com Advertising Upcoming Batista Appearance

WWE.com currently has an article up advertising Batista’s upcoming Wizard World appearance on January 7th. You can check out the listing on the site by clicking HERE.

Batista’s appearance at Wizard World is in conjunction with the upcoming release of Guardians of The Galaxy 2. It’s interesting to note that in the listing on WWE.com they refer to him as “WWE Superstar Batista”. Wizard World is also billing him as a WWE Superstar as well as an actor.

Finn Balor will be appearing at Wizard World the next day. You can find the Wizard World listing mentioning both HERE.

Cody Rhodes Sets NJPW Shirt Sale Record

Cody Rhodes posted the following tweet just now noting that his “American Nightmare” shirt sales have already set a record for NJPW:

Woke-up this morning finding out that the “American Nightmare” shirt sales have set a record for NJPW. pic.twitter.com/gIuHM0slG6 — Cody Rhodes (@CodyRhodes) December 29, 2016

Bill Apter Announces 2016 Retrospective For Tomorrow

Legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter has posted the following to the official Facebook page for his podcast Is Wrestling Fixed?. In the post he announces that his podcast tomorrow will be taking a look back at some of the top pro wrestling news stories of 2016 and asks fans to submit stories for consideration: