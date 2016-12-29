Eric Bischoff Breaks Down The Problem WWE Has Right Now Trying To Do So Many WWE Network Specials

Subscribe to Bischoff on Wrestling on iTunes The latest episode of former WCW President Eric Bischoff’s podcast Bischoff on Wrestling is now available and features an appearance from his “nephew” and former WWE Superstar & Nick “Eugene” Dinsmore! You can find some of Eric’s comments reacting to the recent report that there is an increasing lack of interest from WWE fans for “b-show” WWE Network specials transcribed below. Related: Speculation on WWE Roadblock Continuing the Trend of Declining Fan Interest in WWE PPVs, News on Poor Roadblock Attendance, More EB: When I moved the PPVs from 4 to 6 per year I was considered the anti-Christ. Then WWE moved it to six and then there was eight and then there was ten and then we went to one a month. Now we are talking about twenty-four a year! The challenge along that journey was to make those PPVs feel special. They had to be a destination. Not just an event. Not just something to watch. There’s already, whatever, five hours of WWE on prime time television every week? So the PPVs, especially because you’re asking people to reach in to their wallet and pull out there money and pay for it, there has to be a reason. A personality, a mission involved in that PPV. In WWE they had WrestleMania and Royal Rumble. They had PPVs that were as they say in the entertainment industry “tent pole events”. That even if you weren’t following the storyline you knew you were going to get a bang for your buck if you bought that particular event. That gets very, very difficult to do the more events you have. It’s one of the reasons I did Sturgis and why that was such an off the wall event. And the Spring Break events that we did. It’s because I wanted those events to feel like something completely different than you would ever see on television. That’s a challenge now in 2016 with twenty-four PPVs a year that WWE has. How do you make those twenty-four PPVs, aside from the big four, how do you make them feel different and unique enough that people are compelled to reach in their wallet and spend money on it? That I think is the problem. Related: Eric Bischoff Discusses WWE’s New UK Title & How WWE’s International Expansion Could Affect The Indies

