TNA Impact Wrestling Results

December 29th, 2016

Report By Joshua Lopez for WrestleZone.com

– The show starts off with Senor Benjamin and Vangaurd 1 taking in some coquito.

12 Days of Deletion Lyrics:

On the twelfth day of deletion, the seven deities gave to me.

– 12 Delightful Green Beans

– 11 Xylophone Xyling

– 10 Spot Monkey Jumping

– 9 Ducks Swimming

– 8 Scribes Scribing

– 7 Glasses of Coquito

– 6 Rockets Glaring

– 5 Dilapidated Boats

– 4 Twist of Fates

– 3 Check Mates

– 2 Premonitions Of Our Fate

– And One Brand New Hardy Offspring.