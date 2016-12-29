|
Share your thoughts on tonight’s show in the Disqus section below! You can also participate on social media by using the #WrestleZone hashtag to voice your thoughts on tonight’s show. We want you to share our exclusive coverage page by clicking these social media buttons!
TNA Impact Wrestling Results
– The show starts off with Senor Benjamin and Vangaurd 1 taking in some coquito.
12 Days of Deletion Lyrics:
On the twelfth day of deletion, the seven deities gave to me.
– 12 Delightful Green Beans
– 11 Xylophone Xyling
– 10 Spot Monkey Jumping
– 9 Ducks Swimming
– 8 Scribes Scribing
– 7 Glasses of Coquito
– 6 Rockets Glaring
– 5 Dilapidated Boats
– 4 Twist of Fates
– 3 Check Mates
– 2 Premonitions Of Our Fate
– And One Brand New Hardy Offspring.
Broken Matt HardyBrother Neroimpact wrestlingKing MaxelQueen RebeccaScribeSenor BenjaminSkarsgardTNAVanguard 1Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report?