Kevin Owens Rips On Grandpa At Recent WWE Live Event (Video), Marek Brave Talks Friendship w/ Seth Rollins, Reaction To Rollins’ WM31 Win

Kevin Owens (@FightOwensFight) to “grandpa” in audience: “You’ll be dead in about five years.” #WWEBrooklyn #WWELive pic.twitter.com/wg6W5DC1IW — Nick Hirshon (@nickhirshon) December 29, 2016 Kevin Owens The video above features part of a promo from this week’s WWE live event in Brooklyn, New York. Kevin Owens was addressing the crowd about his United States Championship match against Roman Reigns, and said they’d finally have a champion to be proud of. The crowd took exception and Owens called an older man “grandpa”, and said if he didn’t like it, it wouldn’t matter because he’d be dead in five years. Marek Brave Pro Wrestling Iowa has issued the following synopsis for their new interview with Marek Brave, friend of Seth Rollins and co-owner of The Black & Brave wrestling school. You can listen to the show by clicking here. On this special edition of the Pro Wrestling Iowa Podcast, Dustin and Alex spend an hour talking with current SCW Heavyweight Champion, 3XW Heavyweight & Pure Champion and Head Trainer at Black & Brave Wrestling Academy, the Fashionista Marek Brave. Find out how he got his start in the business, what led to the creating of Black & Brave, his friendship with Seth Rollins, the origins of Scott County Wrestling and his reaction to Seth’s Money in the Bank cash-in at Wrestlemania 31.