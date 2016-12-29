Kevin Owens Rips On Grandpa At Recent WWE Live Event (Video), Marek Brave Talks Friendship w/ Seth Rollins, Reaction To Rollins’ WM31 Win

|
Kevin Owens
The video above features part of a promo from this week’s WWE live event in Brooklyn, New York.
Kevin Owens was addressing the crowd about his United States Championship match against Roman Reigns, and said they’d finally have a champion to be proud of. The crowd took exception and Owens called an older man “grandpa”, and said if he didn’t like it, it wouldn’t matter because he’d be dead in five years.
