WWE Names The Top 25 Matches Of 2016, Rob Gronkowski Comments On Wrestlemania 33 Rumors, Cedric Alexander Reflects On His Year

WWE WWE.com posted a list of their top 25 matches of 2016, with comments from a number of WWE Superstars and presonalities. Interestingly enough, the list features two Cruiserweight Classic matches (including one in the top 5), and NXT holds the top two spots on the list. You can read the first five matches below; click here for the full list: #25 – Triple H vs. Dean Ambrose — WWE Championship Match (WWE Roadblock)

#24 – Raw vs SmackDown 5-on-5 Traditional Men’s Elimination Match (Survivor Series)

#23 – The New Day vs Gallows & Anderson — Raw Tag Team Championship (Raw, Sept. 26)

#22 – Dean Ambrose vs. Kevin Owens vs. Chris Jericho vs. Cesaro vs. Sami Zayn vs. Alberto Del

Rio — Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Money in the Bank)

Rio — Money in the Bank Ladder Match (Money in the Bank) #21 – Chris Jericho vs. AJ Styles (Fastlane)

-Debut in CWC

-Had one of the best MOTY

-Gained respect of the WWE universe and HHH

-Signed with WWE

-Debut on Raw

2017 will be awesome pic.twitter.com/1RJCpKeRe8 — Cedric Alexander (@CedricAlexander) December 29, 2016