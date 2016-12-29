Ric Flair Is Wheelin’ & Dealin’ In New Car Commercial (Video), UK Tourney Contract Note, The Ringer Reveals Their 2016 WWE Awards

Papa Flair The video above is a new commercial from US Auto Sales featuring WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair playing the role of ‘Papa Flair’ a used car salesman. WWE UK Tournament The Wrestling Observer Newsletter is reporting the talents involved in the upcoming WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament signed one-year deals worth £16,000 (approximately $20,000). Related: WWE United Kingdom Championship Tournament Logo Revealed, Big Show Tells Shaq It’s Almost Wrestlemania Season (Photos) The Ringer The Ringer posted their year-end WWE awards, featuring some categories like Top 10 Matches of the Year, Comeback of the Year, and Rookie Of The Year (After AJ Styles). You can check out who won the Feud of the Year and the Meta Storyline of the Year below; click here for the full list. Feud of the Year: Charlotte Flair vs. Sasha Banks I’m putting this one in the main-event slot because, frankly, it deserves to be here. So much of picking the best of 2016 is splitting hairs, but this one is clear. There were lots of great feuds in WWE this year of various lengths — even Goldberg-Lesnar was about three degrees more interesting than it had any business being. But there was only one Sasha-Charlotte, only one feud that spanned the calendar and stayed fresh — and meaningful — the entire time. Their feud wasn’t just a triumph for women’s wrestling — it was a triumph for the future of the art form. Runners-up: Cena-Styles, Styles-Ambrose, Miz-Ziggler, Owens-Zayn, Becky Lynch–Alexa Bliss Meta Story Line of the Year: WWE Realizing There’s a Wrestling Universe Outside the Company I wrote about it in April, and since then we’ve seen Styles and Owens become champions and foundational rocks of the company, as well as any number of other extra-Stamfordian highlights: the Cruiserweight Classic, Shinsuke Nakamura, Asuka, Samoa Joe, Kota Ibushi — the list goes on. Runners-up: John Cena vs. Mortality, WWE vs. NXT, Shane McMahon vs. the legend of Shane McMahon