Rumor Killer On Speculated Elimination Chamber Match

Some fans have been reporting that Ticketmaster released a graphic promoting John Cena vs AJ Styles in a Best 2-out-of-3 Falls. Dave Meltzer noted on Twitter that the graphic in question is in fact fake. WWE has confirmed to him that it is a fan created graphic.

Related: Post Elimination Chamber Smackdown Details

GoFundMe For Mr. 450 Following 205 Live Injury

Independent pro wrestling star Mr. 450 appeared on WWE’s 205 Live this past Tuesday night in a match against fellow Chicagoan and WWE Cruiserweight Mustafa Ali.

During the bout Mr. 450 seriously injured his knee and is now going to require surgery. To help him pay his medical bills a fan has stared a GoFundMe campaign which you can donate to HERE.

The campaign aims to raise $10,000 and as of this morning they have already hit $2.5k.