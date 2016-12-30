7 Things We Want To See In WWE In 2017 (Video), Sasha Banks Teases Jumping To Smackdown Live?

7 Things We Want To See In WWE In 2017 WWE has released the above video via their official YouTube page taking a look at 7 Things We Want To See In 2017. Related: Backstage News on Current Plans for Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33, Possible Big Moment at Royal Rumble Sasha Banks Teases Jumping To Smackdown Live? WWE RAW Superstar Sasha Banks responded to a fan on Twitter who told her she would have the WWE RAW Women’s Championship back soon. Her response was, “I hope it’s blue,” implying a possible leap to Smackdown Live. You can find the tweet below: I hope it’s blue https://t.co/xV0Ff6mjjW — Sasha Bank$ (@SashaBanksWWE) December 27, 2016