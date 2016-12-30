7 Things We Want To See In WWE In 2017 (Video), Sasha Banks Teases Jumping To Smackdown Live?

Nick Hausman

7 Things We Want To See In WWE In 2017

WWE has released the above video via their official YouTube page taking a look at 7 Things We Want To See In 2017.

Sasha Banks Teases Jumping To Smackdown Live?

WWE RAW Superstar Sasha Banks responded to a fan on Twitter who told her she would have the WWE RAW Women’s Championship back soon. Her response was, “I hope it’s blue,” implying a possible leap to Smackdown Live. You can find the tweet below:
