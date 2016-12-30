Waka Flocka & Others Backstage At WWE Live Atlanta (Photos & Video), Mick Foley Has Donations Refunded

Waka Flocka & Others Backstage At WWE Live Atlanta

WWE has released the following photos from backstage at last night’s WWE Live event in Atlanta, GA via their Instagram account. Including a photo of rapper Waka Flocka Flame hanging out with Mojo Rawley:

The #WWEUniverse is #Hype for #WWEAtlanta, but especially @wakaflocka and @mojorawleywwe. A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on Dec 29, 2016 at 6:08pm PST

Georgia native and #WWEChampion @ajstylesp1 is ready to tear the roof off #WWEAtlanta. #FaceThatRunsThePlace #SDLive A photo posted by WWE (@wwe) on Dec 29, 2016 at 7:05pm PST

Also from backstage they released this video of The Miz commenting on day 44 of his current Intercontinental Championship run:

Mick Foley Has Donations Refunded

WWE Hall of Famer & RAW GM Mick Foley released the following tweet yesterday in regards to the GoFundMe account that was started by a fan to help with his upcoming hip replacement surgery:

I had a very nice talk with the young lady who had set up a fund for my hip replacement. At my request, she is refunding all donations. — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) December 29, 2016

