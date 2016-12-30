Waka Flocka & Others Backstage At WWE Live Atlanta (Photos & Video), Mick Foley Has Donations Refunded

mick foley

Waka Flocka & Others Backstage At WWE Live Atlanta

WWE has released the following photos from backstage at last night’s WWE Live event in Atlanta, GA via their Instagram account. Including a photo of rapper Waka Flocka Flame hanging out with Mojo Rawley:

The #WWEUniverse is #Hype for #WWEAtlanta, but especially @wakaflocka and @mojorawleywwe.

Also from backstage they released this video of The Miz commenting on day 44 of his current Intercontinental Championship run:

WWE Live Event Results From Atlanta (12/29): American Alpha Defends, Ziggler vs Miz, Styles Defends Against Cena & Ambrose

Mick Foley Has Donations Refunded

WWE Hall of Famer & RAW GM Mick Foley released the following tweet yesterday in regards to the GoFundMe account that was started by a fan to help with his upcoming hip replacement surgery:

Update: GoFundMe Campaign for Mick Foley Deleted, Foley Asks Fans Not to Donate Money
