The latest episode of legendary pro wrestling journalist Bill Apter’s podcast Is Wrestling Fixed? was released earlier this morning. It features the full audio of Apter’s latest interview with WWE Hall of Famer & original Four Horsemen member Tully Blanchard. WrestleZone released some of Blanchard’s comments from this interview last night regarding the origins of The Four Horsemen. You can find Blanchard’s comments regarding his daughter Tessa’s decision to become a┬ápro wrestler below. Tully Blanchard Reveals What He Thinks Inspired The 4 Horsemen Name; Talks Origins Of The Stable TB: Tessa is doing quite well. She’s leaving right after the first of the year and going to Japan for a couple days. Then she’s got three shots in England. I told somebody the other day, “There wasn’t anybody flying me all over the world like that!” Not when I first started in the business. She’s got a passion for this business that is fun to watch. As a parent you cannot squash somebody’s dreams. Not just somebody but your children’s dreams. There was at the Hall of Fame induction in Miami a moment where I got to introduce all four of my children to the audience. Something clicked. When the crowd started cheering for my kids something grabbed ahold of Tessa and she was very, very passionate about that when she got back to Charlotte. I was living in San Antonio and George South did a great job of giving her the basics and everything. She’s promoted herself and she’s got tremendous bookings with all of these independent promoters. I couldn’t be more proud of her. This issue of Is Wrestling Fixed? features: A brand new, exclusive interview with WWE Hall of Famer Tully Blanchard

Classic audio from Bill’s archives featuring a 1972 interview with Wahoo McDaniel

Bill’s picks for the 2016 End Of Year Pro Wrestling Awards

Tons of fan submitted questions

More…