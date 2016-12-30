Injury Scare at WWE Live Event Bo Dallas had an injury scare at last night’s WWE live event in Boston. Dallas teamed with The Shining Stars, Jinder Mahal and Titus O’Neil to face Goldust, R-Truth, Sin Cara, Darren Young and Curtis Axel, and the bout ended quickly after Truth pinned Dallas. During the brief match, the ref threw up the “X” symbol and the match ended. Following the finish, the ref signaled a thumbs up to the back, and Dallas eventually recovered. He cut a promo issuing an open challenge, and Big Show came out and knocked him out with a KO punch. John Cena Addresses Rumors of Him Being “Washed Up” and “Going Hollywood” WWE has released the following footage of John Cena’s appearance on Talking Smack this week. During the clip, Cena addresses rumors that he’s “washed up” in WWE and “”going Hollywood”, and he says all those rumors are the fuel which fires him to work even harder: “Cena has gone Hollywood is the word that’s around there, and that is nothing but FIRE that FUELS ME!” – @JohnCena #TalkingSmack pic.twitter.com/Zi0Jned5eM — WWE (@WWE) December 29, 2016