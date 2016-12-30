Is “Brother Nero” No More?

It appears as if Jeff Hardy is no longer “Brother Nero”, as Matt Hardy announced on Impact Wrestling last night that Jeff had repaid his debt to Matt by helping him reclaim the TNA Tag Team Titles. Matt then “restored” everything he had taken from Jeff and Tweeted the following:

#BrotherNero struggled with losing his mortal identity. He has repaid his debts in EXCESS. As his DELETER, I have RESTORED & RELEASED him. — #BROKEN Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) December 30, 2016

Vince Comments on John Cena Making “Good” List

Vince McMahon Tweeted the following reaction to John Cena making the “Celebs Gone Good” list:

Eddie Edwards Tours Fenway

TNA Champion Eddie Edwards recently got a tour of Fenway Park in Boston as seen below:

Another dream come true , thank you pic.twitter.com/RnawYXjrMZ — Eddie Edwards (@TheEddieEdwards) December 28, 2016

On a related note, Edwards spoke with WZ’s Bill Pritchard earlier this year about the Red Sox playoff hopes and David Ortiz’s final season with the team. You can watch the interview below: