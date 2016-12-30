|
Is “Brother Nero” No More?
It appears as if Jeff Hardy is no longer “Brother Nero”, as Matt Hardy announced on Impact Wrestling last night that Jeff had repaid his debt to Matt by helping him reclaim the TNA Tag Team Titles. Matt then “restored” everything he had taken from Jeff and Tweeted the following:
Vince Comments on John Cena Making “Good” List
Vince McMahon Tweeted the following reaction to John Cena making the “Celebs Gone Good” list:
Eddie Edwards Tours Fenway
TNA Champion Eddie Edwards recently got a tour of Fenway Park in Boston as seen below:
On a related note, Edwards spoke with WZ’s Bill Pritchard earlier this year about the Red Sox playoff hopes and David Ortiz’s final season with the team. You can watch the interview below: