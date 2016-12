Earlier this week, a video went viral featuring Kevin Owens applying a headlock to Roman Reigns during a WWE live event. Reigns is seen laughing at one point while in the headlock, and you can watch it in the video below:

Owens was yelling at people and Roman could not stop laughing pic.twitter.com/FxxJ6ISWQw — jessica (@jesssberkowitz) December 29, 2016

Reigns commented on the video with the following Tweet:

I was laughing, at KO’s merch check!! I made more splitting with The Shield. Imagine what it is now! #AhYessir https://t.co/O4xvSjjssE — Roman Reigns (@WWERomanReigns) December 30, 2016

John Cena has chimed in on the video and Reigns’ subsequent comment, as Cena Tweeted the following: