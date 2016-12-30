Matches Announced for WWE Live Event feat. Brock Lesnar, Miz Takes Credit for Smackdown Beating Raw, Jack Gallagher Video

Nick Paglino
brock lesnar

(Photo by Rey Del Rio/Getty Images)

Matches Announced for WWE Live Event feat. Brock Lesnar

As noted, WWE will be running a Raw live event in Dallas, TX on February 17th, and Brock Lesnar will be appearing. The following matches are being advertised:

-Seth Rollins vs. Rusev
-WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens
-Sasha Banks vs. Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair
-The New Day vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. The Club vs. Raw Tag Team Champions Sheamus & Cesaro

Jack Gallagher Video

Below is WWE 205 Live star Jack Gallagher’s Network pick of the week:

Miz Takes Credit for Smackdown Beating Raw

The Miz has posted the following on Instagram, taking credit for Smackdown’s viewership win over Raw this week:
Brock LesnarCharlottejack gallagherKevin OwensRoman ReignsSasha BanksSeth RollinsThe MizWWEWWE RawWWE Smackdown
Have a news tip? Attended an event and want to send a live report? Submit it now!
monitoring_string = "851cc24eadecaa7a82287c82808f23d0"