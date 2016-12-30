Matches Announced for WWE Live Event feat. Brock Lesnar, Miz Takes Credit for Smackdown Beating Raw, Jack Gallagher Video

|
Matches Announced for WWE Live Event feat. Brock Lesnar
As noted, WWE will be running a Raw live event in Dallas, TX on February 17th, and Brock Lesnar will be appearing. The following matches are being advertised:
-Seth Rollins vs. Rusev
Jack Gallagher Video
Below is WWE 205 Live star Jack Gallagher’s Network pick of the week:
Miz Takes Credit for Smackdown Beating Raw
The Miz has posted the following on Instagram, taking credit for Smackdown’s viewership win over Raw this week:
Brock LesnarCharlottejack gallagherKevin OwensRoman ReignsSasha BanksSeth RollinsThe MizWWEWWE RawWWE Smackdown