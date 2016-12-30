Matches Announced for WWE Live Event feat. Brock Lesnar, Miz Takes Credit for Smackdown Beating Raw, Jack Gallagher Video

Matches Announced for WWE Live Event feat. Brock Lesnar As noted, WWE will be running a Raw live event in Dallas, TX on February 17th, and Brock Lesnar will be appearing. The following matches are being advertised: -Seth Rollins vs. Rusev

-WWE United States Champion Roman Reigns vs. WWE Universal Champion Kevin Owens

-Sasha Banks vs. Raw Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair

-The New Day vs. Enzo Amore & Big Cass vs. The Club vs. Raw Tag Team Champions Sheamus & Cesaro Jack Gallagher Video Below is WWE 205 Live star Jack Gallagher’s Network pick of the week: Miz Takes Credit for Smackdown Beating Raw The Miz has posted the following on Instagram, taking credit for Smackdown’s viewership win over Raw this week: #AnotherDayAnotherNotch #NotchOfRatings because the ratings came out today and on the last #SmackdownLive of 2016 it beat #Raw & it will continue through the New Year because of the #ItCouple @marysemizanin @wwe with @repostapp ・・・ In case you didn’t know, it’s day 44 of @mikethemiz ‘s #ICTitle #ReunionTour. Today’s notch is the notch #ratings #SDLive #WWEAtlanta A video posted by Mike “The Miz” Mizanin (@mikethemiz) on Dec 29, 2016 at 7:32pm PST