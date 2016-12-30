12/30 Edition of Impact Rebellion: A Look Back At A Broken Year In TNA Impact Wrestling, More





WrestleZone Radio is proud to present the latest episode of Impact Rebellion! Subscribe to WrestleZone Radio on iTunes On this episode of Impact Rebellion Big Ray & Bin Hamin (aka Ben Duerr) are your hosts. They also welcome TNA Producer and Video Editor Jimmy Paredyse (aka “Production Jimmy”) as we talk all the behind the scenes events surrounding The Broken Hardy’s, Impact Wrestling and more! We also break down TNA’s final show of the year as we find out whether The Hardy home will be welcoming a King or Queen to the family! Bin Hamin also gives his predictions for Impact Wrestling 2017. Segments this week include: Breaking Kayfabe With Okayfabe: Backstage TNA news regarding the TNA title picture, Anthem Sports and Drew Galloway’s future with the company.

A very Special final edition of Back In The Day With Bill Schuyler: This is the final time you will have the pleasure to listen to our brother Bill Schuyler as he breaks down the 2010 battle between Kurt Angle and AJ Styles!

