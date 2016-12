As we noted earlier today, a video went viral earlier this week featuring Kevin Owens applying a headlock to Roman Reigns during a WWE live event. Reigns is seen laughing at one point while in the headlock, and offered the following comment on Twitter:

I was laughing, at KO’s merch check!! I made more splitting with The Shield. Imagine what it is now! #AhYessir

John Cena chimed in with his opinion and Tweeted the following:

“While @WWERomanReigns was making fun of what people earn I was at @GeorgiaTechFB to #EarnTheDay #recognize”

Reigns fired back at Cena by Tweeting the following: