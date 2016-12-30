Two Major Names Announced For January 9th RAW, Wrestler Injured Before His Debut At WWE 205 Live This Week

Major Names Announced For Upcoming RAW The Undertaker and Shawn Michaels have been advertised for the January 9th WWE RAW in New Orleans. A screenshot has been posted online of a sponsored Facebook ad from WWE. The last time The Undertaker was seen on WWE TV was on Smackdown and it was assumed that was the show he would be on. You can see the screenshot of the Facebook post below: Mr. 450 Injured Before WWE 205 Live Debut “Mr. 450” Josh Yurnet posted on twitter earlier in the that he blew out his knee during a match at WWE 205 Live. The match was his debut for 205 Live. Now news is circulating that Yurnet suffered the injury weeks before his match with Ali. A GoFundMe page was created for Yurnet since suffering his injury and that fans were not pleased with WWE not helping him. But Yurnet worked indie events in Texas and Florida with a knee brace on and was pulled from a recent event in Texas.