Ronda Rousey Returns to The Octagon Tonight at UFC 207, Fight Details, Event Card and WZ Quick Results

Tonight, UFC star Ronda Rousey makes her long awaited return the Octagon at UFC 207, taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rousey will face Amanda Nunes in the main event for UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship.

WZ will be providing quick results, courtesy of Sherdog.com, from tonight’s PPV, beginning with the prelim fights, and below is the final event card.

UFC WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT: RONDA ROUSEY VS. AMANDA NUNES

UFC BANTAMWEIGHT TITLE FIGHT: DOMINICK CRUZ VS. CODY GARBRANDT

JOHN LINEKER VS. T.J. DILLASHAW

DONG HYUN KIM VS. TAREC SAFFIEDINE

RAY BORG VS. LOUIS SMOLKA

JOHNY HENDRICKS VS. NEIL MAGNY

ANTONIO CARLOS JUNIOR VS. MARVIN VETTORI

-Alex Garcia def. Mike Pyle via KO (Punch) R1 3:34

-Niko Price def. Brandon Thatch via Submission (Arm-Triangle Choke) R1 4:30

-Alex Oliveira vs. Tim Means is ruled a No Contest (Knee to Head of Grounded Fighter) R1 3:33