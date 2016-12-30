Rousey Matches UFC Record With Big Disclosed Payout

Ronda Rousey’s fight at UFC 207 against Amanda Nunes is her first fight in over a year and she will match Conor McGregor for the highest disclosed payout in UFC history. The Nevada Athletic Commision announced that Rousey will make a disclosed $3 million.

McGregor set the $3 million mark in August this year for his rematch with Nate Diaz at UFC 202. These numbers however do not include pay-per-view bonuses or other bonuses that the athlete will earn from UFC.

Rousey’s last two fights did not have a disclosed pay because the fights took place in Brazil and Australia. The last disclosed payday was for UFC 184 where she earned $130,000. Nunes will earn $100,00 for the fight with another $100,000 if she wins.