WWE Stars Speak Out on Current Situation Involving the Possible Blackout of NBCU Channels, Lilian Garcia to Honor Her Late Father

WWE Stars Speak Out on Current Situation Involving the Possible Blackout of NBCU Channels

According to Variety.com, a rights fee renewal situation is currently taking place between NBCUniversal, which owns USA Network, and Charter Communications, which owns Spectrum, the new company which includes the former Brighthouse and Time Warner Cable networks.

The current deal between NBCU and Charter Communications expires on January 1st, and if a new deal is not reached before the expiration date there is a chance that all NBCU channels would be blacked out on Spectrum, including USA, E!, Bravo, Syfy, MSNBC, CNBC and Oxygen.

Several WWE stars have Tweeted about the situation, and you can check out the comments below:

The only place to see #Raw! @GetSpectrum may drop WWE on USA! Visit https://t.co/lta9RmVr1e or call 844-55-DELIVER! #DeliverMyShows — Charlotte Flair (@MsCharlotteWWE) December 30, 2016

@JohnCena Charter is working w/ NBC Universal to continue providing its channels. Charter is committed to holding… https://t.co/YzMPzBD2ZJ — TWC Help (@TWC_Help) December 30, 2016

Lilian Garcia to Honor Her Late Father

WWE has announced Lilian Garcia will be singing the National Anthem at the New Year’s Day NFL game featuring the Los Angeles Rams vs the Arizona Cardinals.

Garcia will be honoring her father, US Army Retired Lt. Colonel Eduardo Garcia, who passed away on Christmas Day after a battle with cancer: