UFC star Ronda Rousey returned at tonight’s UFC 207 PPV at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and faced Amanda Nunes for the UFC Women’s Bantamweight Championship in the main event. Nunes made quick work of Rousey, as she defeated the former Champion 48 seconds into the first round via TKO. Below are detailed fight results, courtesy of Sherdog.com: Herb Dean is the referee for tonight’s main event, scheduled for five rounds in the women’s bantamweight division. The champion Nunes sticks out a hand to touch gloves, but challenger Rousey shows no interest. Nunes connects with her first combination, putting Rousey on her back foot, backing up to the fence. Nunes walks her down, digs into the body with more punches, then goes back upstairs. Rousey is on wobbly legs, staggering around as Nunes continues to tag her with right hands. Rousey tries to clinch, gets a one-two to the face, a left straight on the jaw, now a right hand on the temple. Rousey is out on her feet, still absorbing punches, when referee Dean steps in to stop the beating. Nunes circles the cage with a finger to her lips, shushing the stunned crowd. Rousey seems confused at first, ready to keep fighting, but her bloody face tells the story of the brief fight. Amanda Nunes retains her UFC 135-pound title with an impressive performance against the former champion.