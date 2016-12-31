WWE Miami Live Event Results (12/30): Alexa Bliss vs Becky Lynch, Dolph Ziggler vs The Miz, AJ Styles vs John Cena vs Dean Ambrose

|
Source: PWInsider
WWE Live Event Results
12/30/2016
Miami, Florida
It was basically the same as the Atlanta show the other day.
American Alpha beat The Ascension, Heath Slater and Rhyno, The Usos, Breezango and The Vaudevillians to retain the Smackdown Tag-Team Titles.
Alexa Bliss beat Becky Lynch to retain the Smackdown Women’s Title.
James Ellsworth beat Curt Hawkins in about 2 seconds.
Baron Corbin beat Kalisto.
Dolph Ziggler beat The Miz in a non-title steel cage match.
Intermission
Nikki Bella beat Natalya after botched interference from Carmella
Bray Wyatt, Randy Orton, and Luke Harper beat Jack Swagger, Mojo Rawley and Apollo Crews.
AJ Styles beat Dean Ambrose and John Cena to retain the WWE Title.