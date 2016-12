WWE Airs UFC 207 Backstage at Live Event

It appears as if UFC 207 was shown backstage at last night’s WWE live event in Los Angeles as Seth Rollins Tweeted the following to Bayley:

Charlotte Looks Back at 2016 Resolutions

Charlotte has posted the following on Instagram, looking back at her 2016 New Year’s Resolutions:

Above were my 2016 goals. I remember posting this and thinking “hmmm, are these goals really attainable.” A year later & the answer is…. YES. I accomplished everything I put my mind to & more with a lot of help along the way. Looking forward to seeing what 2017 brings because I’m just getting started #DaretoDream

Top 10 WWE Catchphrases of 2016

WWE has released the following video looking at the top 10 catchphrases of 2016: