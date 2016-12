As noted, Ronda Rousey lost to Amanda Nunes in 48 seconds in Rousey’s return fight at UFC 207 last night.

During the post-event press conference, UFC President Dana White addressed how Rousey was dealing with the loss, and had the following to say:

“I’ve been with her the whole time,” White said. “She’s devastated. She’s a competitor. But she’s a lot better than the Holly Holm fight. She’s upset. I think it’ll be better than the Holm fight.”

White also addressed the lack of promotion for Amanda Nunes going into the fight last night, and he had the following to say: