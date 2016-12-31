The Rock Gifts His Dad a Car for Xmas, This Week’s Raw Rating Sees Decrease, Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella Discuss the Best of 2016 (Video)

|
This Week’s Raw Rating Sees Decrease
As noted, this week’s edition of WWE Raw averaged 2.855 million viewers, down from last week’s 2.955 million viewership average. The final rating for the show was a 1.94, down from last week’s 2.02 rating.
Best of 2016
Daniel Bryan and Brie Bella posted a video of the best things of 2016. This includes music, books and music. You can watch the video below:
The Rock Gifts His Dad a Car for Xmas
The Rock posted the following on Instagram, revealing he bought his dad, Rocky Johnson, a car for Christmas. Rock went on to tell a story of his father being homeless on Christmas at age 13: