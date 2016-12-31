Brock Lesnar Advertised for Upcoming WWE Raw, Updated Schedules for Lesnar and Goldberg Heading into the Royal Rumble

According to local advertisements, Brock Lesnar has been added to the January 16th edition of WWE Raw taking place from the Verizon Arena in Little Rock, Arkansas.

Below is the updated WWE Raw schedule for both Lesnar and Bill Goldberg leading up to their appearances in the 2017 Royal Rumble match:

-Goldberg will be on next Monday’s Raw from Tampa and the Royal Rumble go-home edition of the show from Cleveland on January 23rd.

-As of now, Lesnar is only being advertised for the January 16th Raw, so unless plans change it appears as if Lesnar and Goldberg will not meet again face-to-face until the Royal Rumble match.