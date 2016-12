My latest column on upgruv.com (download their free app) is looking at the situation on Ronda Rousey and how she still have worth to WWE despite her recent MMA losses. Here’s an excerpt:

Rousey lost to Holm, who became 10-0.

Rousey lost to Nunes, who became 14-4.

Rousey lost to two very good and very trained fighters who prepared to step into battle with her.

But we can’t forget she beat a lot of others who also trained hard for her. Reality is she can beat a good percentage of her critics in a fight and people know that. There’s still entertainment value in who she is and what she’s done.

When WWE brought in Mike Tyson in 1998, the last two boxing fights he had were his most embarrassing losses to date. Losses 2 and 3 in his career record, both to Evander Holyfield.

Tyson’s involvement from January to March of 1998 to be part of WrestleMania 14 was a grand success. He was still billed as “The Baddest Man On The Planet.” He still mattered. He garnered insane media coverage getting into a scuffle with Stone Cold Steve Austin. He had a must-see element to him and what would happen as he was now going to be ringside for the title match between Austin and Champion Shawn Michaels.