Actress & MMA Legend Backstage at WWE Event, Former ECW Champ Trains with WWE Stars (Photos), Watch Purrazzo vs LeRae (Video)

Former ECW Champ Trains with WWE Stars
Former WWE ECW Champion Ezekiel Jackson was working out with WWE stars Braun Strowman and Jinder Mahal prior to last night’s WWE live event in Los Angeles. The talents trained at CT Fletcher’s Iron Addicts Gym in LA, and as seen below Fletcher attended the WWE live event and is pictured backstage with Titus O’Neil and Big Show:
Actress & MMA Legend Backstage at WWE Event
Actress Luenell and MMA legend Tito Ortiz were backstage for tonight’s WWE live event in Los Angeles as seen below:
Watch Purrazzo vs LaRae
Ring of Honor has released its lastest “Women of Honor” video featuring a full match between Deonna Purazzo and Candice LeRae: